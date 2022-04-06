Five men involved in serious collision on A21 near Robertsbridge

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called to the scene on the A21 near Robertsbridge during the night just after 1.25am.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to a serious RTC on the A21 at Silver Hill, near Robertsbridge, involving five males where the car hit a tree.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Crews from two appliances, Battle and Hastings, and one officer worked to extract the passengers with the Air Ambulance, Police and Ambulance services in attendance.

Police accident

“Please avoid the area.”

The AA said on its traffic alert that the road remains closed due to crash investigation work on the A21 London Road both ways between Church Lane and Silver Hill.