Flights to be diverted to Gatwick following huge blaze at London Luton Airport
All flights have been suspended at London Luton International Airport due to large fire burning nearby car park overnight on Tuesday, October 10.
Due to a major fire at Luton Airport’s T2 multi-store car park, a number of flights are being diverted to London Gatwick as well as to London Stansted or Manchester.
Flights have been halted until 3pm after the fire at the multi-storey caused the building to suffer a ‘significant structural collapse’.
Up to 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park and subsequently damaged, the fire service said and four firefighters and an airport staff member were taken to hospital.
Bedfordshire Fire Service have said that 80 per cent of the car park’s third floor has been affected.
Passengers are asked not to travel there as firefighters tackle the blaze.