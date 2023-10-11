Flights that have suspended flying to London Luton Airport are being diverted to Gatwick and other destinations following a huge blaze at the airport’s nearby car park overnight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All flights have been suspended at London Luton International Airport due to large fire burning nearby car park overnight on Tuesday, October 10.

Due to a major fire at Luton Airport’s T2 multi-store car park, a number of flights are being diverted to London Gatwick as well as to London Stansted or Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flights have been halted until 3pm after the fire at the multi-storey caused the building to suffer a ‘significant structural collapse’.

Flights that have suspended flying to London Luton Airport are being diverted to Gatwick and other destinations following a huge blaze at the airport’s nearby car park overnight. Picture: Steve Robards

Up to 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park and subsequently damaged, the fire service said and four firefighters and an airport staff member were taken to hospital.

Bedfordshire Fire Service have said that 80 per cent of the car park’s third floor has been affected.