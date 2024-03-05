Flooding closes road near Bexhill
A road near Bexhill is closed due to flooding this evening (Tuesday, March 5).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 4.15pm.
The affected road is near Sluice Lane, just outside Normans Bay.
Herbrand Walk in Cooden is also shut, according to the AA.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to flooding on Kingfisher Close both ways between B2182 Cooden Sea Road and The Level Crossing.”
More as we get it.