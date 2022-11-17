A number of roads across West Sussex are closed this morning (Thursday, November 17) due to flooding following heavy rainfall last night.

The AA is reporting flooding on College Road at High Beech Lane/Copyhold Lane in Ardingly, with reports of one stranded driver earlier.

The road is also closed due to flooding on A264 Crawley Road Westbound from A2220 / Sullivan Drive (Horsham Road Roundabout) to Calvert Link (Kilnwood Vale Roundabout).

The AA said the road is shut with queueing traffic due to flooding on the M23 Southbound between J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) and J11 A23 (Pease Pottage). It has been closed since 1am today. The northbound side between J11 and J10A is also closed with a detour in operation.

A number of roads are closed this morning due to flooding

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are reports that the road is closed with queueing traffic due to flooding on the M23 Northbound between J11 A23 (Pease Pottage) and J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe). Traffic can rejoin the Northbound side at J10A, the AA said.