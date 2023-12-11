Flooding near East Sussex: road ‘just passable’, says AA traffic report
There have been reports that an East Sussex road is flooded this evening (Monday, December 11).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said North Street in Alfrison is 'just passable'
AA Traffic News said the flooding is affecting the road both ways from Lullington Road to High Street.
The incident was first reported at 5.39pm.