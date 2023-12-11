BREAKING

Flooding near East Sussex: road ‘just passable’, says AA traffic report

There have been reports that an East Sussex road is flooded this evening (Monday, December 11).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said North Street in Alfrison is 'just passable'

AA Traffic News said the flooding is affecting the road both ways from Lullington Road to High Street.

The incident was first reported at 5.39pm.

Related topics:North Street