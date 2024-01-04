BREAKING

Flooding near Pulborough: major road closed and detour in operation

A road is closed near Pulborough this evening (Thursday, January 4), due to flooding.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Jan 2024, 18:19 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A283 has been shut both ways from A29 Lower Street to Lea Farm Lane.

They said: “Road is flooded under the railway bridge. Detour in operation – via the A29 and the A272.”

The issue was first reported at about 5.15pm.