Portsmouth Lane was blocked in the afternoon, which caused major delays in the area.

The incident followed a yellow weather warning from the Met Office about flooding and thunderstorms across the South East.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.44pm on Monday 6 May to reports of a vehicle stuck in floodwater on Portsmouth Lane in Lindfield.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Burgess Hill, Crawley and Haywards Heath to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters found the driver of the vehicle had self-evacuated. They remained on scene to check neighbouring residential properties for any flood risk before leaving the scene at 1.52pm. The road was closed by Sussex Police.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is asking drivers to ‘take extra care’ if they encounter floodwater. A spokesperson said: "Do not take a chance by trying to drive through it. You can never be entirely sure how deep the water is, and there is always the risk of hidden dangers in floodwater, such as ditches and open manhole covers. If in doubt, turn around and find an alternative route.”

A spokesperson for the Met Office said over the weekend: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

