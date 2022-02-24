Four-car crash blocks major road near Arundel

A major road near Arundel is currently blocked following a four-car crash.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:13 am
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:30 am

The AA says the A27 is blocked and traffic is queuing due to crash, involving four cars, on A27 Chichester Road both ways between The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout) and A284 Arundel By Pass.

The AA says it is affecting traffic between Worthing and Chichester.

There are severe delays of 14 minutes, and increasing, on A27 Chichester Road Eastbound between B2132 Yapton Lane (Yapton / Slindon turn off) and A284 Arundel By Pass. The average speed is five mph.

There are also delays of seven minutes on A27 Arundel By Pass Westbound, although the AA says the delays are easing. The average speed is 10 mph.

More as we get it.

