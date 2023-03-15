Resurfacing work is taking place on four roads in West Sussex this March, West Sussex County Council has announced.

The council said the aim is to provide ‘a safe and durable road surface’ and the roads that are scheduled are in Billingshurst, Chichester and Littlehampton.

A County Council highways officer said “While the works are taking place, the roads will be closed to all through-traffic, with diversions in place and some side roads also affected.

“We have planned the dates and times to minimise disruption to residents and users of the road as much as possible, but unfortunately, we cannot carry out work of this nature without having an impact. Work taking place overnight will be taken with every effort to carry out the noisiest operations in the earliest part of the evening and before 11pm.”

Windmill Road in Littlehampton is one of the roads being resurfaced. Picture: Google Street View

The council said it will carry out works on these roads:

B2140 South Terrace from Pier Road to Sea Road. Works will take place from Monday, March 20, to Thursday, March 23, between 8am and 6pm.

Windmill Road in Littlehampton. Works will take place on Friday, March 24, between 8am and 6pm.

A285 Westhampnett Road including Sainsbury’s roundabout from Sunday, March 26, to Wednesday, March 29. Works will take place between 8pm and 6am each day, except for Sunday, March 26, when work will start at 5pm.

A272 Lewes Road in Scaynes Hill between ‘The Vineyards’ and Pelling Bridge. Work is scheduled to take place from Monday, March 27, to Friday, March 31, between 8pm and 6am.

The council said some of the works are scheduled to take place overnight but ancillary works like road marking replacement may need to take place outside of these hours.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “The A272 Lewes Road in Scaynes Hill is showing signs of excess bitumen in the running surface following the high temperatures of last summer. Once the repairs are made the skidding resistance will be restored and durability and smoothness of the road improved.