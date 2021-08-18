Frant collision: Driver dies and two-year-old boy left in critical condition

Travel news

The incident involved a blue Ford Fiesta, a white Renault Master, a silver Toyota Estima and a silver or grey Honda car which failed to stop at the scene, police said.

The Fiesta driver – a 36-year-old man from Dartford, Kent – was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene, confirmed police.

His son and sole passenger – a two-year-old boy also from Dartford – sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police said: "A section of the road was temporarily closed, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we carried out vital investigative work at the scene."

Officers are now urging any witnesses – or anyone who may have captured either of the vehicles in the area on dash cam – to email [email protected] quoting Operation Utility.