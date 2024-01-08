Free bus service for elderly stops Chichester routes

They are no longer travelling to Chichester due to ‘little demand’.

One of their buses.

Over the last two years, the Bourne Bus has made nearly 5,000 passenger journeys, all completely free for local residents. The bus will be travelling north into the South Downs on a new trial route each Wednesday morning.

They will be picking up residents from 08:45 onwards at nine new stops at Racton, Lordington, Walderton, Stoughton, East Marden, Compton, West Marden, Forestside and Deanlane End. Adding to their current destinations of Westbourne, Emsworth and Havant Tesco on this route will be Rowlands Castle and Stansted Park Garden Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new route will give rural residents an hour and a half at each destination before a return to their local stop. The average passenger age is 71, two-thirds have a health condition and only one in 20 has their own car.

84% travel on the Bourne bus every week and its most popular use is for shopping, medical appointments and social visits. Havant is still the most popular destination. However, they are no longer travelling to Chichester due to ‘little demand’.

They’ve also moved the running of the bus over to Community Transport Sussex which makes it easier to service the bus serviced and more scope for future services. CT Sussex has also just launched the fully accessible ‘book a bus’ service called WSCC 96 Flex that covers north of the A27 and East of the B2146.

They minibus service is also looking for more volunteer drivers that will be given full training beforehand. Contact Andrew Kerry-Bedell on 07899 741939 to apply.