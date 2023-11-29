Lewes Chamber of Commerce has announced that they have arranged for free car parking in 13 of the town’s Pay & Display car parks on Saturdays throughout December.

Lewes District Council (LDC) is offering day-time free parking to pre-Christmas shoppers on December 2, 9, 16 and 23 in a bid to attract visitors.

Ashley Price, President of Lewes Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are very grateful to Lewes District Council for providing the free parking in their car parks, which will help encourage both Lewes residents and shoppers from other nearby areas to do their shopping in Lewes in the run up to Christmas. This will be a boost for our shops and other businesses in the town.”

Lewes Chamber of Commerce said there will be free car parking in 13 of the town’s Pay & Display car parks on Saturdays throughout December. Photo: Google Street View

Lewes Chamber of Commerce has asked drivers using these car parks on the free Saturdays to not pay at the meters or use the phone number or app, because a charge will be levied and they will not get a refund.

They said the free parking only applies to these LDC car parks and not street parking: Brook Street, Cliffe High Street, East Street, Friars Walk (not December 2 or 16 due to Farmers Market), Little East Street, The Maltings, Market Lane, Mountfield Road, Phoenix Causeway, Pinwell Road, South Street (North), Spring Gardens and West Street.

Lewes Chamber of Commerce added that Westgate Street car park will continue to remain closed throughout December.