Full list of road closures in Worthing for King's Coronation street parties

As people prepare to celebrate the King's Coronation with street parties over the Bank Holiday weekend, Worthing Borough Council has approved a large number of road closures.

Here is the full list of approved street closures for Worthing from Saturday, May 6, to Monday, May 8, for King’s Coronation street parties.

Saturday, May 6

• 7am to 8pm: Chatsmore Crescent, Goring, middle of crescent only with access remaining to both sides

Worthing has a large number of street parties planned for the King's Coronation. Picture: Liz Pearce

• 10am to 8pm: Sugden Road, Worthing, between Cottenham Road and Eldon Road

• 11am to 6pm: Ardingly Drive, Goring

• 11am to 9pm: Woodlea Road, Worthing, southern end

• 11am to 10pm: Georgia Avenue, Worthing, between St Wilfred's Road and Evelyn Road

• 12pm to 7pm: Rackham Road, Worthing, between Heathfield Road and Rusper Road South

• 1pm to 6pm: Lincoln Road, Worthing, from the Canterbury Road end to the hairpin bend

Sunday, May 7

• 7am to 8pm: Chatsmore Crescent, middle of crescent only with access remaining to both sides

• 9am to 6pm: Tarring High Street, southern end

• 9am to 11.59pm: Gannon Road, Worthing

• 9.30am to 6pm: Grove Road, Worthing

• 10am to 4pm: Offington Drive, Worthing, from the junction with Offington Avenue north to the junction with Shirley Drive

• 10am to 6pm: Livesay Crescent, Worthing, the central part

• 10am to 7pm: Nutley Drive, Goring, after Nutley Close, to the end of the road

• 10am to 7pm: Thalassa Road, Worthing

• 10am to 8pm: Guildford Road, Worthing, the middle part between Guildford Close and Pilgrims Close

• 10am to 8pm: Heene Road, Worthing, from Longfellow Road to Chaucer Road

• 10am to 8pm: Robson Road, Worthing

• 10am to 9pm: Adversane Road, Worthing, from No. 7 to No. 28

• 11am to 6pm: Lime Tree Avenue, Findon Valley, from the A24 junction to the start of Coombe Rise plus the library slip road

• 11am to 6pm: Medway Close, Worthing, cul de sac end only

• 11am to 7pm: Downside Avenue, Worthing, the straight part of the road after turning right

• 11am to 12am: Fletcher Road, Worthing

• 11.30am to 6pm: Loxwood Avenue, Worthing, from No.57 to No.35

• 11.30am to 10.30pm: Twitten Way, Worthing

• 12pm to 6pm: Peverel Road, Tarring

• 12pm to 7pm: Rowlands Road, Worthing, southern section between St Valerie Road and Grand Avenue

• 12pm to 9pm: Rose Walk, Goring

• 12pm to 10.30pm: Omonde Way, Worthing

• 1pm to 6pm: Lincoln Road, Worthing

• 2pm to 4pm: Lavington Road, Worthing, east end from No.1 to No. 58

• 2pm to 6pm: Bernard Road, Worthing, the stretch fronting No.15, No.17, No.18 and No.20

Monday, May 8

• 9am to 9pm: Valencia Road, Worthing

• 9am to 10pm: Haynes Road, Worthing, from the junction with Twitten Way to the junction with Haynes Way

• 9am to 12pm: Downlands Avenue, Worthing