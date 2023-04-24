Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
15 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Full list of road closures in Worthing for King's Coronation street parties

As people prepare to celebrate the King's Coronation with street parties over the Bank Holiday weekend, Worthing Borough Council has approved a large number of road closures.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:46 BST

Here is the full list of approved street closures for Worthing from Saturday, May 6, to Monday, May 8, for King’s Coronation street parties.

Saturday, May 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 7am to 8pm: Chatsmore Crescent, Goring, middle of crescent only with access remaining to both sides

Most Popular
Worthing has a large number of street parties planned for the King's Coronation. Picture: Liz PearceWorthing has a large number of street parties planned for the King's Coronation. Picture: Liz Pearce
Worthing has a large number of street parties planned for the King's Coronation. Picture: Liz Pearce

• 10am to 8pm: Sugden Road, Worthing, between Cottenham Road and Eldon Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 11am to 6pm: Ardingly Drive, Goring

• 11am to 9pm: Woodlea Road, Worthing, southern end

• 11am to 10pm: Georgia Avenue, Worthing, between St Wilfred's Road and Evelyn Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 12pm to 7pm: Rackham Road, Worthing, between Heathfield Road and Rusper Road South

• 1pm to 6pm: Lincoln Road, Worthing, from the Canterbury Road end to the hairpin bend

Sunday, May 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 7am to 8pm: Chatsmore Crescent, middle of crescent only with access remaining to both sides

• 9am to 6pm: Tarring High Street, southern end

• 9am to 11.59pm: Gannon Road, Worthing

• 9.30am to 6pm: Grove Road, Worthing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 10am to 4pm: Offington Drive, Worthing, from the junction with Offington Avenue north to the junction with Shirley Drive

• 10am to 6pm: Livesay Crescent, Worthing, the central part

• 10am to 7pm: Nutley Drive, Goring, after Nutley Close, to the end of the road

• 10am to 7pm: Thalassa Road, Worthing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 10am to 8pm: Guildford Road, Worthing, the middle part between Guildford Close and Pilgrims Close

• 10am to 8pm: Heene Road, Worthing, from Longfellow Road to Chaucer Road

• 10am to 8pm: Robson Road, Worthing

• 10am to 9pm: Adversane Road, Worthing, from No. 7 to No. 28

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 11am to 6pm: Lime Tree Avenue, Findon Valley, from the A24 junction to the start of Coombe Rise plus the library slip road

• 11am to 6pm: Medway Close, Worthing, cul de sac end only

• 11am to 7pm: Downside Avenue, Worthing, the straight part of the road after turning right

• 11am to 12am: Fletcher Road, Worthing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 11.30am to 6pm: Loxwood Avenue, Worthing, from No.57 to No.35

• 11.30am to 10.30pm: Twitten Way, Worthing

• 12pm to 6pm: Peverel Road, Tarring

• 12pm to 7pm: Rowlands Road, Worthing, southern section between St Valerie Road and Grand Avenue

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 12pm to 9pm: Rose Walk, Goring

• 12pm to 10.30pm: Omonde Way, Worthing

• 1pm to 6pm: Lincoln Road, Worthing

• 2pm to 4pm: Lavington Road, Worthing, east end from No.1 to No. 58

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 2pm to 6pm: Bernard Road, Worthing, the stretch fronting No.15, No.17, No.18 and No.20

Monday, May 8

• 9am to 9pm: Valencia Road, Worthing

• 9am to 10pm: Haynes Road, Worthing, from the junction with Twitten Way to the junction with Haynes Way

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• 9am to 12pm: Downlands Avenue, Worthing

• 2pm to 8pm: Crossways Avenue, Fittleworth Close and Lavant Close, Worthing

Related topics:CoronationWorthing Borough Council