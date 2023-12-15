Gas leak at Bognor Regis railway station causes delays and cancellations across county
A gas leak at Bognor Regis train station has caused severe disruption to travel across Sussex this morning (December 15).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement on X, formerly known on Twitter, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Due to a gas leak near the railway at Bognor Regis, trains running to and from this station will be cancelled or revised.
“If you are travelling to or from this station, you will need to use an alternative route, and your journey may take up to 30 minutes longer than usual.
"Bognor Regis station is closed. You will need to travel to or from an alternative station.
"Network Rail safety staff and National Gas Safety Board staff are on site, and working to resolve the issue.”