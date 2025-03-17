Roadworks are ongoing on the A27 eastbound, just before Lancing Manor Roundabout.

According to One Network, the work began at 1.40pm on Monday (March 17).

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, said: “On Monday afternoon, a gas leak was reported on the A27 eastbound near Lancing Manor Roundabout. We completed repairs to our gas network last night and the road will now be reinstated.

“For everyone’s safety, a lane closure remains in place until reinstatement has been completed. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused."

The specified location is the A27 – from the north east of Sompting to the A2025 roundabout

Traffic management is in place.

1 . A27 roadworks Traffic is down to one lane, as a new round of roadworks begin on the A27 in Lancing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

