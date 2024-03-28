Gatwick Airport delays after reports of ‘poor visibility’: dramatic footage shows plane abort landing as yellow weather warning issued
BBC Radio presenter Sylvie Blackmore said on X at 2.16pm that there were 30 minute delays to departures.
The report comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for today, saying: “Strong winds may lead to hazardous conditions and bring some disruption.”
SDTV Live also captured some dramatic footage on its YouTube channel of a plane that had to abort its landing in the bad weather.
An EasyJet spokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that the Captain of flight EZY8530 from Faro to London Gatwick today performed a ‘go around’ on landing due to the weather conditions at Gatwick. The Captain took the decision as precaution and the aircraft then landed routinely. The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline’s highest priority.”
Gatwick Airport’s arrivals list confirms that the plane has now landed safely. Bags were delivered at 1.31pm.
People can watch the dramatic footage here on YouTube (timestamp 2:14:25) or here. Visit www.youtube.com/@SDTVLiveAviation.
Gatwick Airport’s departures list is still showing that flights are being delayed.
