easyJet have teamed up with Eurovision to give travellers a 20 per cent discount on flights – this is all you need to know.

Eurovision takes place this weekend in Liverpool and to celebrate the event, easyJet are giving travellers a special discount until May 15.

They said: “Exciting news! We’re thrilled to be a National Partner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. To celebrate, we’re giving you up to 20% off flights, for departures between 1st October – 31st December 2023.Over the coming days, we’ll be flying thousands of fans to the contest in Liverpool – a city we’ve called home for over 25 years. In fact, we connect the UK with more Eurovision countries than any other airline.“And we couldn’t miss the opportunity to partner with an event that brings people together across Europe and beyond, in a friendly and inclusive environment. After all, that’s what we’re all about.

"Book your next getaway by 15th May and enjoy up to 20% off flights. Go, go, go...”

easyJet have a special deal after teaming up with Eurovision

Where can I fly to from Gatwick and how much are flights?

From Gatwick, you can fly with easyjet to Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, Bordeaux, Lyon, Basel, Copenhagen, Munich and many more destinations from just £21.99.

You can also fly to Barcelona, Paris, Ljubljana, Naples and Nice from £22.99.

Destination from £23.99 include Seville, Madrid and Port while from £24.99 you can fly to Bari, Menorca, Ibiza, and Sicily among other places.

From £25.99 you can fly to Santorini, Kos, Kalamata and Lisbon.

How do I find all the deals with easyJet?