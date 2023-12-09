Gatwick Airport system outage rectified after 'flights grounded'
According to a report on Sky News, planes were stuck on the tarmac at the airport, with ‘dozens of departures and arrivals affected’.
The report added: “Flights were grounded and passengers faced hours of delays at Gatwick Airport on Saturday following a system outage.”
In a statement, Gatwick Airport apologised and explained that the delays were caused by a National Air Traffic Services (NATS) system ‘outage’.
A London Gatwick spokesperson told Sky News: "There was an outage to a local NATS system earlier this morning which has now been rectified.
"Some passengers may experience delays. We apologise for any inconvenience."
In September, passengers were left stranded at Gatwick Airport – and at airports across the globe – after a nationwide air traffic control network failure on one of the busiest days of the year.
A NATS statement read: “A small but important part of NATS’ overall air traffic control technical infrastructure, it was found to have encountered an extremely rare set of circumstances presented by a flight plan that included two identically named, but separate waypoint markers outside of UK airspace.”