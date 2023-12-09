Gatwick Airport system outage rectified after 'flights grounded'

A system outage affected flights at Gatwick Airport this afternoon (Saturday, December 9), it has been reported.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to a report on Sky News, planes were stuck on the tarmac at the airport, with ‘dozens of departures and arrivals affected’.

The report added: “Flights were grounded and passengers faced hours of delays at Gatwick Airport on Saturday following a system outage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Gatwick Airport apologised and explained that the delays were caused by a National Air Traffic Services (NATS) system ‘outage’.

London Gatwick passengers on the Sky Bridge | Picture: London Gatwick

A London Gatwick spokesperson told Sky News: "There was an outage to a local NATS system earlier this morning which has now been rectified.

"Some passengers may experience delays. We apologise for any inconvenience."

In September, passengers were left stranded at Gatwick Airport – and at airports across the globe – after a nationwide air traffic control network failure on one of the busiest days of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad