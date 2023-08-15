One of two strikes at Gatwick Airport, which was due to start this weekend, has been postponed.

Unite announced today (Tuesday, August 15) that strike action by workers employed by Wilson James, which operates the airport’s passenger assistance programme, has been suspended after ‘a greatly improved offer’.

The union said the delay would allow members to vote on the new offer.

But a Unite spokesperson added: “The strike action involving workers employed by ground handling company Red Handling, remains live. Further talks were held at the weekend and a further offer was made but it is thought that it is not likely to meet member expectations.”

They said the result of the ballot will be known on Thursday, August 17, shortly before the strike starts at 12.01am on Friday, August 18, with the walk out lasting until 11.59pm on Monday, August 21.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Gatwick’s passengers planning to fly with one of the affected airlines will be rightly angry and confused over how every other dispute at the airport has been resolved, but this one hasn’t been. This is due to Red Handling’s failure to make an offer in line with other employers at the airport.”