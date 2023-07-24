The air carrier will bring over 400 additional holidaymakers back to London on two reparations flights from the Greek island to Gatwick Airport. The flights are in addition to the nine already operating between Rhodes and the UK.

It comes as fellow travel firm TUI cancelled all flights from Gatwick to the Greek island until at least Tuesday [July 25].

More than 30,000 people were evacuated from Rhodes on Saturday, with many others forced to leave their belongings behind as they take refuge at other resorts.

People watch the fires near the village of Malona in the Greek island of Rhodes on July 23, 2023. Tens of thousands of people fled wildfires on Rhodes, as terrified tourists scrambled to get home. Firefighters tackled blazes that erupted in peak tourism season, sparking the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation -- and leaving flights and holidays cancelled. Picture by SPYROS BAKALIS/AFP via Getty Images

An easyJet spokesperson said: "We know the situation for many currently in Rhodes is very difficult so we are doing all we can to help customers and provide assistance.

"EasyJet will be operating two repatriation flights tomorrow from Rhodes to Gatwick using an A320 and an A321 aircraft totalling 421 additional seats.

"This is in addition to the nine flights we already have operating between Rhodes and the UK.

"We will also operate a further repatriation flight on Tuesday and continue to keep under review if additional repatriation flights are needed.

"Any flight-only customers who have been evacuated from their hotel and are currently at the airport should contact easyJet's airport staff.

"Any customers wishing to travel back to the UK early can contact easyJet's customer services team.

"We continue to advise customers travelling to and from Rhodes to check the status of their flights on Flight Tracker."

TUI announced on Sunday [July 23] that all flights and holidays to Rhodes were cancelled as the Greece wildfire situation continues to intensify.

The decision will affect all TUI passengers who are scheduled to fly to the European country until Tuesday. It remains unclear whether or not the cancellations and delays will extend out to the remainder of the week and beyond, as meteorologists warn the Greek blaze could spread further.

TUI said anyone due to travel on Wednesday will be ‘offered a fee free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund’.

In a statement posted on Twitter, TUI said: "The current wildfires in the southern part of the island affect our operations. If you are currently travelling with us or about to embark on your holiday, please remain available via your mobile and check the TUI app.

"Customers who are about to travel to the affected parts of Rhodes are proactively contacted by TUI and asked to amend their bookings. The situation in the Southern part of #Rhodes remains volatile and challenging. Due to this and considering the impact on local communities being affected, TUI has decided to cancel all flights and booked holidays to Rhodes for departures up to and incl. Tue, 25 July.