Low emission biodiesel will be keeping East Sussex moving this winter by fueling the gritters.

The East Sussex Highways’ gritting fleet are now ‘green’ by running on Hydronated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel, and preparations are underway to ensure the 21 environmentally-friendly gritters are ready when snow is forecast, or the road surface temperature falls near to or below freezing.

Councillor Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “Preparations for the winter service start months in advance with salt stocks topped up and vehicles checked, so the highways team is ready to spring into action when severe weather is forecast.

“The council is continuing its efforts to tackle climate change, and using green HVO fuel to run our gritting fleet is another step towards the council’s target to be carbon neutral by 2050 at the latest. Our gritting crews are on call 24/7 from now until the end of March to help keep the county’s roads free from snow and ice and they do a fantastic job ensuring East Sussex motorists keep moving during the winter months.

Gritters in East Sussex will be running on vegetable oil this winter (photo from ESCC)

“It’s important that drivers take extra care on the roads in wintry weather and consider whether their journey is necessary, particularly if the weather becomes severe. I would urge motorists to please check the weather forecast before travelling, and to make sure they are prepared for any emergency situations by keeping winter essentials in their car such as de-icer, a blanket, a shovel and a fully charged mobile phone.”

