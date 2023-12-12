Hassocks crash: three cars involved in collision that is causing heavy traffic
There have been reports of heavy traffic in Hassocks this afternoon (Tuesday, December 12) after a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that Ockley Lane is partially blocked.
They said: “Heavy traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on Ockley Lane both ways around Flowers Close.”
The incident was first reported at 3pm. This story will be updated if more information comes in.