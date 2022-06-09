The underpass has officially opened meaning residents will be able to cross the railway more easily.

This structure replaces the old Woodside level crossing, which closed last summer because of safety concerns.

Katie Frost, Network Rail's Sussex route director, said: “Level crossings have no place on a modern railway and Woodside crossing in particular was becoming a real hot spot for vulnerable people, and we also had reports of children playing chicken with trains.

“We're really pleased to have replaced it with a new subway that gives people a much safer and more accessible way to cross under the tracks.”

Some 22,000 tonnes of earth were removed from the railway embankment during the subway's construction.

Pre-cast concrete sections were then slid into place to form the structure of the underpass.

Afterwards, the embankment was reinstated and the railway was placed back over it.

Most of the work was carried out during a nine-day closure of the Brighton Main Line in February this year, when Network Rail carried out upgrades at 30 worksites as part of major £15m investment.

West Sussex County Councillor Kirsty Lord said: "In recent years, the proposed new housing and school in this part of Hassocks increased the concerns of local residents and councillors about the safety and accessibility of Woodside crossing.

"I am relieved that our concerns were heard and would like to thank Network Rail for delivering this tunnel and for their efforts to minimise disruption to local residents.

"I am delighted that both new and old Hassocks residents will now have a safer and more accessible route between their homes and village facilities.”

Mid Sussex District Councillor Sue Hatton said: "I am personally very grateful that Taylor Wimpey and Rydon got together with Network Rail to enable this superb tunnel to be provided.

Hassocks Parish Councillor Ian Weir said: “The whole community will benefit from this amazing new tunnel.