Hastings car park's spaces reduced - this is why

Parking provision at a Hastings car park has been reduced, the council has announced this morning (Thursday, February 23).

By Richard Gladstone
34 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 11:31am

The authority said that 20 spaces at Castle Hill car park are now reserved bays and fines will be given to anyone parking in them.

More spaces will be unavailable from Monday (February 27) due to cliff works, the council said.

On its Twitter page, Hastings Borough Council said: “20 spaces on the roadside of the car park are now reserved bays. These are outlined in red and clearly marked. Anyone parking in one of the bays without a permit for these bays will be given a parking fine.

Castle Hill car park. Picture from Hastings Borough Council

“From Monday, February 27 there will be cliff works happening in the area around the car park also reducing spaces available. A works compound will be at the top end of the car park until mid-May and other spaces will be closed for equipment from Wednesday, March 8 to Friday, March 17.

“Signs will be in the car park about these closures.

“Alternative car parking is available at Pelham Place, Carlisle Parade and Priory Street.”

