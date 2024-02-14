BREAKING

Hastings man, 29, arrested following two-car collision on A259

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a collision involving two cars on the A259, police have announced this morning (Thursday, February 15).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:53 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 09:27 GMT
The incident happened near Hastings yesterday morning (Wednesday, February 14) at around 11am.

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the collision took place in Guestling Thorn, near Guestling.

According to reports, the road was blocked with traffic between Hastings and Rye being affected.

On its traffic alert yesterday, the AA said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A259 both ways between Church Lane and Butchers Lane. Between Hastings and Rye, with recovery stuck in the queues.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a collision involving two vehicles on the A259 at Guestling Thorn at about 11am on Wednesday, February 14.

“A 29-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”

