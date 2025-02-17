Hastings’ MP, Helena Dollimore has called for Eurostar services to be reinstated at Ashford International station.

On Friday (February 14), she met with the Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy of Richmond Hill to discuss the issue.

She is among a group of MPs from the South East region who have been campaigning to bring back the international services to Ashford and Ebbsfleet.

Eurostar suspended its services to and from Ashford and Ebbsfleet stations in March 2020 when the first Covid lockdown started during the pandemic and have not resumed in the five years since.

Ms Dollimore said: “I will continue to keep the pressure on Eurostar and hold them to account for their decision to suspend services to Ashford. The Labour Government supports the resumption of these services, which were hugely important to us in Hastings, Rye and the villages.

“Ashford International was opened with huge taxpayer investment under the last Labour Government. We expect them to deliver on the responsibility they have to our local communities to resume this vital connection.”

On Friday she joined a group of Kent MPs, including Sojan Joseph, Lauren Edwards, Tony Vaughan and Polly Billington to meet with rail minister Lord Hendy over Eurostar.

Ms Dollimore said she also met with Gwendoline Cazenave, Eurostar's chief executive, last week to call for services to resume.

The MP added rival train operators have expressed an interest in running international trains along the route in Eurostar’s absence. Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin reportedly plotted a £500m bid for continental travel last month, along with start-up Evolyn which is believed to be another potential competitor to Eurostar.

She added the Government has pledged its support to the re-opening of the stations, and the Department for Transport has stated it would support measures to overcome issues preventing new operators accessing the line and securing space to store trains.

Ms Dollimore said she, along with other Sussex and Kent MPs, intends to open a dialogue with potential bidders.

A Eurostar spokesperson said: “During a productive meeting with MPs, Eurostar reaffirmed its commitment to an open, transparent, and ongoing dialogue about the future of operations at Kent stations.

“Eurostar is still in the process of repaying its Covid-related debt, and our immediate priority remains increasing capacity at major stations like St Pancras and strengthening core city-to-city routes. At the same time, we will need to closely assess the impact of the EU's new Entry-Exit System (EES) set to launch in 2025, which will require a focused allocation of resources at our busiest stations, particularly for French border controls, to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for our passengers.

“Looking ahead, Eurostar has ambitious growth plans, including an investment in up to 50 new trains, as well as upgrades to St Pancras and our depots, all with the aim of reaching 30 million passengers.

“We sincerely thank the MPs for their time, constructive feedback, and continued support. We have longstanding and positive relationships with local communities, councils, and businesses in Kent, and we are committed to maintaining open lines of communication as we move forward.”