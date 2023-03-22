Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings pothole found on A259 with cables hanging out of it

A pothole with cables hanging out of it has been spotted in Hastings today (Wednesday, March 22).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:39 GMT

The pothole is on the A259 on White Rock at the junction with Robertson Street.

White paint has been sprayed around it, indicating it’s scheduled for repair by highways.

It comes as the Government announced this week that more money has been set aside to treat potholes across the country, with nearly £2.4 million coming to East Sussex.

Pothole with cables hanging out of it on White Rock/junction of Robertson Street in Hastings.
Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £200 million will be allocated to treating potholes. This is on top of the current pothole fund, which is £500 million per year. East Sussex will receive £2,360,000.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “We welcome any funding that helps us to maintain and improve the condition of East Sussex roads. We, like all authorities, have seen a significant increase in the number of potholes appearing over the winter months, due to prolonged wet and cold periods, and have repaired over 8,500 potholes since the beginning of the year.”

East Sussex Highways has been approached for a comment regarding the pothole on White Rock.

