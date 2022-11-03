Hastings to Tunbridge Wells train services disrupted - this is why
Train services between Hastings, Battle and Tunbridge Wells have been disrupted this morning (Thursday, November 3).
Southeastern, which operates the route, said flooding of the railway at Wadhurst means all lines are currently blocked.
The incident follows heavy rain, which has hit the south east this morning.
On its website, Southeastern said: “Response staff are on site, however they will need to wait for the flooding to subside before they can carry out checks to ensure that railway equipment has not been damaged in the flooding.
“At the moment the line is expected to remain closed until at least 11am.”
Southeastern said trains running between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells may be cancelled, delayed or revised. It added that disruption is expected to last until noon.
The company said: “We are unable to run trains between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells. A shuttle train service is in place between Hastings and Robertsbridge.”