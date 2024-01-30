Have your say: proposed transport improvements between Bognor Regis and Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals being developed are part of the county council’s transport plan, which includes making walking, cycling and public transport more attractive options for short trips.

The A259 is a key route used by many to access education, jobs and local services. The proposed improvements are part of a wider strategy that also includes improving the performance of the A27 and supporting the transition to an increased use of electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Sussex County Council said: “We are only in the early stages of these proposals, but it is important that we seek the views of residents and road users in this area to assist us in shaping our plans.”

West Sussex County Council is asking for residents’ views on proposals for transport improvements along the A259 between Bognor Regis and Chichester.

The proposed improvements being considered include bus priority measures, junction improvements, the creation of additional space for cycling and walking, and new crossing points.

West Sussex County Council is asking for views on options to improve the A259 corridor at and between the following locations:

A259 / A27 Bognor Road Roundabout

A259 / Drayton Lane Roundabout

A259 / B2259 North Bersted Bypass Roundabout

A259 North Bersted Bypass / Rowan Way Roundabout

A259 Rowan Way / A29 Shripney Road Roundabout

A259/A29 Felpham Relief Road junction.

The schemes are at an early stage of development and likely to depend on securing government grant funding. More information about these suggested improvements as well as a questionnaire and comment area can be found by visiting: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/A259-chichester-bognorregis.