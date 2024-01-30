Have your say: proposed transport improvements between Bognor Regis and Chichester
The proposals being developed are part of the county council’s transport plan, which includes making walking, cycling and public transport more attractive options for short trips.
The A259 is a key route used by many to access education, jobs and local services. The proposed improvements are part of a wider strategy that also includes improving the performance of the A27 and supporting the transition to an increased use of electric vehicles.
Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Sussex County Council said: “We are only in the early stages of these proposals, but it is important that we seek the views of residents and road users in this area to assist us in shaping our plans.”
The proposed improvements being considered include bus priority measures, junction improvements, the creation of additional space for cycling and walking, and new crossing points.
West Sussex County Council is asking for views on options to improve the A259 corridor at and between the following locations:
- A259 / A27 Bognor Road Roundabout
- A259 / Drayton Lane Roundabout
- A259 / B2259 North Bersted Bypass Roundabout
- A259 North Bersted Bypass / Rowan Way Roundabout
- A259 Rowan Way / A29 Shripney Road Roundabout
- A259/A29 Felpham Relief Road junction.
The schemes are at an early stage of development and likely to depend on securing government grant funding. More information about these suggested improvements as well as a questionnaire and comment area can be found by visiting: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/A259-chichester-bognorregis.
The consultation will close at 23:55 on Sunday 10 March 2024.