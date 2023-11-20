Haywards Heath crash: fire service called to scene of collision near hospital involving two cars and electric pole
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news initially said the collision happened on B2272 Franklynn Road between B2112 Sussex Road and Colwell Road.
AA Traffic News later issued an update saying the road was closed due to fallen power cables with both directions affected between Petlands Gardens and Lowfield Road.
At 2.12pm West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service announced: “We are currently responding to a road traffic collision on Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. The road is closed. Please avoid the area.”
UK Power Networks said they were at the scene investigating a damaged overhead electricity line.
On Monday, November 20, WSFRS confirmed they were called at 12.34pm on Friday. A spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Haywards Heath to the scene of the incident involving two cars and an electric pole. Firefighters made the scene safe. The crew left the scene at 6pm.”