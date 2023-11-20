There was a report of a crash near a hospital in Haywards Heath on Friday afternoon, November 17.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news initially said the collision happened on B2272 Franklynn Road between B2112 Sussex Road and Colwell Road.

AA Traffic News later issued an update saying the road was closed due to fallen power cables with both directions affected between Petlands Gardens and Lowfield Road.

At 2.12pm West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service announced: “We are currently responding to a road traffic collision on Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. The road is closed. Please avoid the area.”

UK Power Networks said they were at the scene investigating a damaged overhead electricity line.