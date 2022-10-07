Haywards Heath road closure: resurfacing work taking place overnight this month
A road will be shut in Haywards Heath for resurfacing work later this month, West Sussex Highways has announced.
A spokesperson on Twitter said that carriageway resurfacing is expected to take place on Friday, October 21, on Burrell Road, from 8pm to 6am the following day.
The spokesperson said: “An alternative route for traffic will be signed on site. Full details can also be found on one.network/public.”
