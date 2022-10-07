Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Haywards Heath road closure: resurfacing work taking place overnight this month

A road will be shut in Haywards Heath for resurfacing work later this month, West Sussex Highways has announced.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 7th October 2022, 5:12 pm

A spokesperson on Twitter said that carriageway resurfacing is expected to take place on Friday, October 21, on Burrell Road, from 8pm to 6am the following day.

The spokesperson said: “An alternative route for traffic will be signed on site. Full details can also be found on one.network/public.”

For more breaking news stories in your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Carriageway resurfacing is expected to take place on Burrell Road, Haywards Heath, on October 21
Haywards HeathWest Sussex HighwaysTwitter