Sussex Police said it has launched an appeal for information following the incident.

The three women were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a head-on collision in Three Bridges which left three people in need of hospital treatment.

“The incident involving a black Nissan Leaf travelling eastbound, and a white Kia Rio travelling westbound, occurred on the eastbound side of the A2011 Crawley Avenue about 11.59pm on Friday (April 19).

“The Nissan driver, a 48-year-old woman from Horsted Keynes, the Kia driver, a 21-year-old woman from Horley, and the Kia front seat passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Crawley, were all taken to hospital and are in a stable condition.

“Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured anything on dash cam, to come forward.

