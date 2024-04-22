'Head-on' collision in West Sussex leaves 3 people injured

Three people were injured in a collision in West Sussex on Friday (April 19), police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:31 BST
Sussex Police said it has launched an appeal for information following the incident.

The three women were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a head-on collision in Three Bridges which left three people in need of hospital treatment.

Police accident signPolice accident sign
Police accident sign

“The incident involving a black Nissan Leaf travelling eastbound, and a white Kia Rio travelling westbound, occurred on the eastbound side of the A2011 Crawley Avenue about 11.59pm on Friday (April 19).

“The Nissan driver, a 48-year-old woman from Horsted Keynes, the Kia driver, a 21-year-old woman from Horley, and the Kia front seat passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Crawley, were all taken to hospital and are in a stable condition.

“Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured anything on dash cam, to come forward.

“They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with footage or information about the Kia being driven in the area shortly before the crash. Please email [email protected] quoting Operation Drest.”

