'Head-on' collision in West Sussex leaves 3 people injured
Sussex Police said it has launched an appeal for information following the incident.
The three women were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, police added.
A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a head-on collision in Three Bridges which left three people in need of hospital treatment.
“The incident involving a black Nissan Leaf travelling eastbound, and a white Kia Rio travelling westbound, occurred on the eastbound side of the A2011 Crawley Avenue about 11.59pm on Friday (April 19).
“The Nissan driver, a 48-year-old woman from Horsted Keynes, the Kia driver, a 21-year-old woman from Horley, and the Kia front seat passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Crawley, were all taken to hospital and are in a stable condition.
“Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured anything on dash cam, to come forward.
“They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with footage or information about the Kia being driven in the area shortly before the crash. Please email [email protected] quoting Operation Drest.”
