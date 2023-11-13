Heathrow Airport: Seven million passengers in October makes airport fourth busiest in the world

Heathrow Airport has risen to the world's fourth busiest after a busy October saw nearly 7 million passengers passing through.

2.2 million passengers passed through Heathrow’s terminals during the October half-term, with Dubai, New York and Los Angeles proving popular this year. Team Heathrow colleagues provided great service, keeping the airport moving, despite weeks of heavy rain and two named storms.

After reopening its borders, Hong Kong became the airport’s 12th “millionaire route” for the year, surpassing 1 million passengers and following in the footsteps of Doha, JFK and Delhi among others.

Sun-seekers looking to book a winter getaway have more choice this year with 11 new airline routes just starting at Heathrow, including the UK’s only direct connection to Peru and more flights to ski destinations globally than any other UK airport, with the airport now serving 239 destinations in 89 countries.

Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5A (main terminal building), arrivals concourse. Picture: Anthony Charlton

Heathrow has begun preparations for the upcoming holiday peaks and will be launching a range of retail offerings in the coming weeks, including opportunities to win Christmas vouchers for retailers such as Watches for Switzerland, inMotion, Rituals and World Duty Free, alongside our Christmas ad campaign which depicts festive travel stories highlighting the significance of travelling to see loved ones during the holidays