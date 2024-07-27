Heathrow: Delays and cancellations so far today – Saturday, July 27 - including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and American Airlines flights
A mass IT outage was been reported worldwide last Friday (July 19) – affecting airlines, railway companies, the London Stock Exchange, media organisations, and airports – including Heathrow.
Here are the latest cancellations and delays from Heathrow.
ARRIVALS
10.55am – British Airways BA931 to Cologne – Terminal 5 – CANCELLED
11.10am – Virgin Atlantic VS138 to New York City – T3 – CANCELLED
12.15pm – American Airlines AA098 to Chicago – T3 – CANCELLED
12.35pm – Virgin Atlantic VS118 to Miami – T3 – CANCELLED
1.25pm – British Airways BA531 to Split – T5 – CANCELLED
2.55pm – British Airways BA395 to Brussels – T5 – CANCELLED
6pm – British Airways BA657 to Santorini – T5 – CANCELLED
DEPARTURES
10.15am – LOT Polish Airlines L282 to Warsaw – T2 – DELAYED to 10.30am
11.05am – Brussels Airlines SN2094 to Brussels – T2 – DELAYED to 11.30am
11.50am – British Airways BA394 to Brussels – T5 – CANCELLED
12.15pm – American Airlines AA047 to Chicago – T3 – DELAYED to 12.40pm
12.30pm – Air India AI128 to Mumbai – T2 – DELAYED to 1.05pm
12.45pm – Virgin Atlantic VS105 to Seattle – T3 – DELAYED to 1pm
1.15pm – Air India AI112 to Delhi – T2 – DELAYED to 1.30pm
1.30pm – British Airways BA874 to Budapest – T3 – DELAYED to 1.44pm
1.55pm – British Airways BA926 to Tirana – T5 – DELAYED to 2.32pm
2.10pm – American Airlines AA057 to Miami – T3 – DELAYED to 2.25pm
2.25pm – American Airlines AA091 to Chicago – T3 – CANCELLED
2.40pm – British Airways BA462 to Madrid – T5 – DELAYED to 3.04pm
2.50pm – British Airways BA289 to Phoenix – T3 – DELAYED to 3.25pm
3.15pm – American Airlines AA105 to New York City – T3 – CANCELLED
4pm – American Airlines AA9603 to New York City – T3 – DELAYED to 10.45pm
4.10pm – British Airways BA1396 to Manchester – T5 – DELAYED to 4.40pm
4.15pm – British Airways BA508 to Faro – T5 – DELAYED to 4.42pm
5.15pm – Virgin Atlantic VS041 to San Francisco – T3 – CANCELLED
6.30pm – Turkish Airlines TK1972 to Istanbul – T2 – DELAYED to 7.45pm
8.55pm – British Airways BA1494 to Glasgow – T5 – DELAYED to 9.21pm
