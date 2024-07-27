Heathrow: Delays and cancellations so far today – Saturday, July 27 - including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and American Airlines flights

By Matt Pole
Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:24 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2024, 09:46 BST
These are the delays and cancellations to and from Heathrow Airport so far today (Saturday, July 27).

A mass IT outage was been reported worldwide last Friday (July 19) – affecting airlines, railway companies, the London Stock Exchange, media organisations, and airports – including Heathrow.

Here are the latest cancellations and delays from Heathrow.

ARRIVALS

10.55am – British Airways BA931 to Cologne – Terminal 5 – CANCELLED

11.10am – Virgin Atlantic VS138 to New York City – T3 – CANCELLED

12.15pm – American Airlines AA098 to Chicago – T3 – CANCELLED

12.35pm – Virgin Atlantic VS118 to Miami – T3 – CANCELLED

These are the delays and cancellations to and from Heathrow Airport so far today. Picture by Getty Images

1.25pm – British Airways BA531 to Split – T5 – CANCELLED

2.55pm – British Airways BA395 to Brussels – T5 – CANCELLED

6pm – British Airways BA657 to Santorini – T5 – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES

10.15am – LOT Polish Airlines L282 to Warsaw – T2 – DELAYED to 10.30am

11.05am – Brussels Airlines SN2094 to Brussels – T2 – DELAYED to 11.30am

11.50am – British Airways BA394 to Brussels – T5 – CANCELLED

12.15pm – American Airlines AA047 to Chicago – T3 – DELAYED to 12.40pm

12.30pm – Air India AI128 to Mumbai – T2 – DELAYED to 1.05pm

12.45pm – Virgin Atlantic VS105 to Seattle – T3 – DELAYED to 1pm

1.15pm – Air India AI112 to Delhi – T2 – DELAYED to 1.30pm

1.30pm – British Airways BA874 to Budapest – T3 – DELAYED to 1.44pm

1.55pm – British Airways BA926 to Tirana – T5 – DELAYED to 2.32pm

2.10pm – American Airlines AA057 to Miami – T3 – DELAYED to 2.25pm

2.25pm – American Airlines AA091 to Chicago – T3 – CANCELLED

2.40pm – British Airways BA462 to Madrid – T5 – DELAYED to 3.04pm

2.50pm – British Airways BA289 to Phoenix – T3 – DELAYED to 3.25pm

3.15pm – American Airlines AA105 to New York City – T3 – CANCELLED

4pm – American Airlines AA9603 to New York City – T3 – DELAYED to 10.45pm

4.10pm – British Airways BA1396 to Manchester – T5 – DELAYED to 4.40pm

4.15pm – British Airways BA508 to Faro – T5 – DELAYED to 4.42pm

5.15pm – Virgin Atlantic VS041 to San Francisco – T3 – CANCELLED

6.30pm – Turkish Airlines TK1972 to Istanbul – T2 – DELAYED to 7.45pm

8.55pm – British Airways BA1494 to Glasgow – T5 – DELAYED to 9.21pm

