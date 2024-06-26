Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British Airways' IT failure left passengers 'stranded on planes' and massive queues of travellers spread across the airport on Tuesday night (June 25).

Struggling to find their luggage, travellers were forced to travel without their clothes and faced huge delays to try and get possessions back due to a technical issue at Terminal 5.

If you lose your luggage at a UK airport, a spokesperson for Claims.co.uk shares what steps you should take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Go to the airport’s baggage claim area and find the lost luggage desk or the airline’s baggage services counter and report the lost luggage as soon as possible. Provide details such as your luggage tag number, flight number, and a description of your luggage.

British Airways' IT failure left passengers 'stranded on planes' and massive queues of travellers spread across the airport on Tuesday night (June 25). Picture by Carl Court/Getty Images

"You will also likely need to fill out a Property Irregularity Report (PIR), which is a formal document that records the details of your lost luggage. Make sure you obtain a copy of this report and a reference number for follow-up purposes.

"It is also important to keep hold of all documentation related to your travel and lost luggage, including boarding pass, and luggage tag receipts, as you will need these to make a claim later.

"Many airlines have online systems where you can report and track lost luggage. Therefore, it is important to contact the airline and provide your PIR reference number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If your luggage is declared lost, which is usually after 21 days, you can claim compensation from the airline. The airline's policy should state compensation limits and documentation required.

"It is also worth contacting your travel insurance company and file a claim for your lost luggage and provide all of your relevant documentation."

How to claim for a flight delay on a package holiday?

A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk added: "Whilst booking a package holiday can slash the cost of going away, if your flight is cancelled you can risk having your whole holiday cancelled or rearranged.

“If you have booked a package holiday and your flights are cancelled, you have the rights to either claim a full refund, a reroute of the trip destination and potentially compensation from the airline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, in these specific circumstances, delays and cancellations caused by air traffic control restrictions are considered an ‘extraordinary circumstance’ and therefore do not qualify for compensation.

“In cases of flight delays and flight cancellations due to an ‘extraordinary circumstance,’ the airline must provide you with additional services, depending on the length of your delay and waiting time.

“These additional services include free meals and refreshments, which you are entitled to when your flight is delayed by at least two hours. Passengers should also receive a free overnight accommodation and a transfer to and from the airport if the flight is shifted to the next day.

“If a travel operator needs to cancel a package holiday for any reason, they are required to notify you as soon as possible and without undue delay. This is to ensure that you have enough time to help you make alternative arrangements or seek refunds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, in many people's case due to the disruption, if you are at the airport when the flight is cancelled, it is advised that you contact your travel company straight away to talk through your options.

“If the delay lasts more than five hours, but is not actually cancelled, you should also be able to choose not to travel and get a full refund on your ticket.

“If your flight cannot be rearranged, meaning your whole holiday must be cancelled, then the travel company must offer an alternative holiday if possible, or a refund of the full package price, not just the flight part.”

What is the best option?

If you are wondering whether to claim a full refund or reschedule your holiday, this depends on personal circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several factors you can consider making this decision:

Refund amount – If the travel operator is offering a full refund, this could be financially more appealing, especially if you are uncertain about your future travel plans.

Availability – Consider if the dates the travel operator offers you are a suitable alternative date for your original trip. If the new dates do not align with your schedule, rescheduling might not be a viable option.

Change fees – Check if the travel operator is waiving any change fees for rescheduling. Some operators might impose fees for changing travel dates, which could impact your decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel insurance – If you have travel insurance, review your policy to see if it covers cancellations or changes due to unforeseen circumstances. This might influence your decision to reschedule or opt for a refund.

A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk added: “If you received less than 14 days’ notice of the cancellation, you can claim compensation. This can be awarded in pounds or euros depending on where your flight was due to depart from.”

The awards are according to the following scale: