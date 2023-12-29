The emergency services have responded to a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle in Horsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of an overturned heavy goods vehicle on the A24 Worthing Road, near Hop Oast, at 1pm.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Horsham Fire Station to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Upon arrival they provided scene safety, before leaving the scene of the incident at 1.40pm.”

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Motorists are advised to expect delays on the A24, as traffic is diverted away from the incident.

An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to rolled over truck on B2237 Worthing Road Picts Hill both ways from A24 (Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout) to Tower Hill.”

A second collision has been reported just outside Horsham – in Strood Green.