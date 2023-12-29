Heavy goods vehicle overturns in Horsham; A24 delays expected
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of an overturned heavy goods vehicle on the A24 Worthing Road, near Hop Oast, at 1pm.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Horsham Fire Station to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Upon arrival they provided scene safety, before leaving the scene of the incident at 1.40pm.”
Motorists are advised to expect delays on the A24, as traffic is diverted away from the incident.
An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to rolled over truck on B2237 Worthing Road Picts Hill both ways from A24 (Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout) to Tower Hill.”
A second collision has been reported just outside Horsham – in Strood Green.
An AA traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A281 Guildford Road both ways near the Farlington School. On the roundabout.”