Heavy rain flooding parts of railway causing disruption across Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express networks

Heavy rain flooding parts of the railway is causing disruption across the Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express networks, Southern have reported.

Southern said this [June 20] morning's ‘heavy, thundery rain’ has lead to the disruption.

In addition, Southern said some flooding has been reported to be affecting various locations. Network Rail teams are working to deal with this.

There are some speed restrictions in place, which may cause delays, as well as some service alterations, Southern added.

A speed restriction has been imposed because of heavy rain across the Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express networks, Southern have reported. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

To protect railway infrastructure and ensure that any hazards can be spotted by drivers, temporary speed restrictions are put in place when rain reaches a certain level.

Southern said trains may be delayed or revised, and the disruption is expected until 11am.

Routes affected – all information comes directly from Southern:

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express:

Trains will currently have minor delays between Wivelsfield, Haywards Heath and Balcombe.

Southern and Thameslink:

Trains are likely to have severe delays when running from Crawley towards Horsham due to the track having been flooded in the Littlehaven area.

Access to Merstham Station is currently difficult due to flooding at the main entrance. Staff are on site to assist where they can.

Southern services:

Trains are currently unable to run directly from Lewes towards Haywards Heath via Cooksbridge and Plumpton. Trains will run at reduced speeds in the other direction. This is due to flooding in Lewes Tunnel. Where possible, trains will divert via Brighton.

If you are travelling towards Cooksbridge or Plumpton, please speak to station staff at Lewes for advice.

If you are travelling from these stations towards Haywards Heath and stations to London, please use the green Emergency button on the station Help Point.

Ticket acceptance on alternative routes:

To help you with your journey, ticket acceptance has been arranged on the following alternatives:

– METROBUS on any reasonable route between Horsham, Crawley/Three Bridges, Gatwick, Redhill and Merstham

– Brighton & Hove Buses on any route between Brighton and Lewes/Seaford/Eastbourne

– Mutually between Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express, on any reasonable route