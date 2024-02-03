BREAKING

Heavy traffic and delays expected on A27 as Brighton & Hove Albion face Crystal Palace in Sussex

AA Traffic News has warned that delays are likely on the A27 this afternoon (Saturday, February 3).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 14:13 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Delays expected due to Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace. On roads around American Express Stadium (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).”

Kick off for the match is at 3pm.

