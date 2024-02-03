Heavy traffic and delays expected on A27 as Brighton & Hove Albion face Crystal Palace in Sussex
AA Traffic News has warned that delays are likely on the A27 this afternoon (Saturday, February 3).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Delays expected due to Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace. On roads around American Express Stadium (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).”
Kick off for the match is at 3pm.