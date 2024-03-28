Heavy traffic in Eastbourne after crash
Heavy traffic has been reported in Eastbourne this evening (March 28), following a collision between two vehicles
According to reports on AA Route Planner, two cars were involved in the crash and traffic along Beamnsley Road at Lattimer Road both ways has been affected.
