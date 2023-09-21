Heavy traffic on A23 at Crawley: road partially blocked after report of stalled vehicle
There have been reports of a stalled vehicle causing heavy traffic in Crawley this evening (Thursday, September 21)
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that the A23 is partially blocked.
It said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A23 Crawley Avenue both ways at A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout). On the roundabout.”
The incident was first reported at 5.18pm.