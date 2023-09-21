BREAKING
Heavy traffic on A23 at Crawley: road partially blocked after report of stalled vehicle

There have been reports of a stalled vehicle causing heavy traffic in Crawley this evening (Thursday, September 21)
By Lawrence Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 18:54 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that the A23 is partially blocked.

It said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A23 Crawley Avenue both ways at A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

The incident was first reported at 5.18pm.

