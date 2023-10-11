BREAKING
Heavy traffic on A23: road partially blocked near Sayers Common following report of stalled vehicle

The A23 in Mid Sussex is partially blocked this morning (Wednesday, October 11) after reports of a stalled vehicle.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:32 BST
The AA Traffic News map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is showing very heavy traffic around Sayers Common.

AA Traffic News said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A23 Southbound after B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common Turn Off)."

The issue was first reported at 8.15am.

