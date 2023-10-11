Heavy traffic on A23: road partially blocked near Sayers Common following report of stalled vehicle
The A23 in Mid Sussex is partially blocked this morning (Wednesday, October 11) after reports of a stalled vehicle.
The AA Traffic News map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is showing very heavy traffic around Sayers Common.
AA Traffic News said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A23 Southbound after B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common Turn Off)."
The issue was first reported at 8.15am.