There have been reports of heavy traffic on the A259 this morning (Friday, April 19).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said a stalled vehicle on the A259 westbound from B2095 (the Ninfield turn off) to A27 (Pevensey Roundabout) is causing traffic.

The incident was first reported at 6.48am.

