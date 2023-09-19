Heavy traffic on A259: roadworks cause congestion between Eastbourne and Hastings
There is heavy traffic on a major road between Eastbourne and Hastings this afternoon (Tuesday, September 19).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that there is queueing traffic on the A259 due to roadworks.
It said: “Queueing traffic on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways near the Care Homes. In the construction area. On the Pevensey side, just outside town.”
It added that temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on A259 Barnhorn Road around Bexhill Service Station. The disruption was first reported at 6.32am.