Heavy traffic on A26 in East Sussex following reports of boat falling into road

There have been reports that a boat is blocking a road in East Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, March 30).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Mar 2024, 17:07 GMT
AA Traffic News at /www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic on the A26 north of Newhaven up until the turnoff for Southease.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked due to obstruction on the road on A26 Southbound near Southease Train Station. A boat that was being towed has fallen off into the road.”

The incident was first reported on the website at 4.35pm.

