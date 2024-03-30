Heavy traffic on A26 in East Sussex following reports of boat falling into road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at /www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic on the A26 north of Newhaven up until the turnoff for Southease.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked due to obstruction on the road on A26 Southbound near Southease Train Station. A boat that was being towed has fallen off into the road.”