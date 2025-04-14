Heavy traffic on A27 in East Sussex due to lane closures and speed restriction
Traffic is building up on the A27 near Patcham, Brighton, this evening (Monday, April 14).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Heavy traffic on A27 both ways between A23 (Patcham) and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).”
The map at one.network said: “Drainage – A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Coldean Lane. lane closures, width and speed restriction for drainage improvement works.”
