Heavy traffic reported in Bognor Regis this morning
Heavy traffic was reported in Bognor Regis this morning, according to AA Route Planner.
Live updates on the route planner explain that there are long delays both ways on the A29 Shripney Road. Congestion has also been reported to Gladius Way back past North Bersted and back past Flansham to Yapton Road and Middleton On Sea. Queues have also been reported into Bognor Regis through Felpham.
As well as this, delays of nine minutes and increasing have been reported on Upper Bognor Road, Eastbound between the A29 and A259.