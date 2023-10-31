Heavy traffic seen by West Sussex village following collision
Heavy traffic has been seen by a village in West Sussex following a collision, the AA has said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On the AA website it says it first received a report of the collision on the A280 Long Furlong by Michelgrove Lane between Clapham and Findon at 6pm today (Tuesday, October 31).
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.