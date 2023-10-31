Heavy traffic seen in Lewes with road partially blocked following collision
Heavy traffic has been reported in Lewes as a road has been left partially blocked following an earlier collision, the AA has said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The AA said it first received a report of the collision on the A275 Nevill Road, between Prince Edwards Road and The Gallops, just after 5pm today (Tuesday, October 31).
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.