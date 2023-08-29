Henry Smith MP launches petition to save Day Travelcard from abolition by the Mayor of London
Henry said: “If the Mayor of London succeeds in ending the Day Travelcard it will have a huge impact on rail passengers from all stations within Crawley.
“We somewhat take for granted the ability to jump on a train, head up to Victoria or London Bridge, and then use the Tube or bus without having to worry about an additional ticket to get to work, a medical appointment or a day out.
“This plan from Sadiq Khan will turn people away from travelling to London and beyond, and hit the poorest families hardest.
“It beggars belief that London’s own mayor is making it harder and expensive for us to visit our nation’s capital city.
“Rail passengers heading to London from Crawley, Ifield, Three Bridges or Gatwick Airport stations will be affected.
“I’m encouraging all rail passengers from the four stations in Crawley to sign my petition to the Mayor of London calling on him to scrap this proposal.”
On 21st July, the Government was notified that the Mayor of London plans to withdraw the Day Travelcard, with a six month process underway which Transport for London have stated is ‘reversible’.
The Crawley MP’s petition is on: www.henrysmith.info/savethedaytravelcard and will run until 30th November, after which Henry will share it with the Mayor of London to convey the concerns raised by Crawley residents.