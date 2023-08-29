Henry Smith MP launches petition to save Day Travelcard from abolition by the Mayor of London

Henry Smith MP has launched a petition of Crawley residents calling on the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to scrap plans to withdraw the Day Travelcard.

Henry said: “If the Mayor of London succeeds in ending the Day Travelcard it will have a huge impact on rail passengers from all stations within Crawley.

“We somewhat take for granted the ability to jump on a train, head up to Victoria or London Bridge, and then use the Tube or bus without having to worry about an additional ticket to get to work, a medical appointment or a day out.

“This plan from Sadiq Khan will turn people away from travelling to London and beyond, and hit the poorest families hardest.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

“It beggars belief that London’s own mayor is making it harder and expensive for us to visit our nation’s capital city.

“Rail passengers heading to London from Crawley, Ifield, Three Bridges or Gatwick Airport stations will be affected.

“I’m encouraging all rail passengers from the four stations in Crawley to sign my petition to the Mayor of London calling on him to scrap this proposal.”

On 21st July, the Government was notified that the Mayor of London plans to withdraw the Day Travelcard, with a six month process underway which Transport for London have stated is ‘reversible’.