Here are the roads in West Sussex that have been closed as a result of storm damage or flooding following severe weather
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Sussex County Council have provided information on roads that are closed as a result of storm damage or flooding.
A29 Church Hill, Pulborough – Closure to remain in place over the weekend, further inspection due Monday, November 6
Shripney Road - Northbound – Re-opened
Shripney Road - Southbound – Re-opened
Shripney Road, A29 - Lindsey Bends – Closed until further notice
College Lane, Chichester – Closed until further notice
Sparrow Way, Burgess Hill – Re-opened
Twineham Lane, Twineham – Re-opened
Yapton Road (B2132), North End – Re-opened – three-way temporary lights in place at North End roundabout
Hyde Street, Upper Beeding – Closure in place due to flooding
Elm Tree Close, Selsey – Re-opened
West Hoathly, Selsfield Road Junction, Vowels Lane – Re-opened
The Street, Sutton – Closure in place due to fallen tree
Breezehurst Drive, Crawley – Re-opened
Appledore Gardens, Lindfield – Re-opened
Two Mile Ash Road, Barns Green – Closure in place due to flooding
London Road, Henfield – Closure in place due to flooding
Bines Green, Ashurst - Between School Lane and Partridge Green Road – Closure in place due to flooding
Brighton Road, Shermanbury – Closure in place due to flooding
Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding – Closure in place due to flooding
High Street, Duncton – Closure in place due to fallen tree