Here are the roads in West Sussex that have been closed as a result of storm damage or flooding following severe weather

Here are the roads in West Sussex that have been closed following the severe weather, according to the West Sussex County Council website.
By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:45 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 09:09 GMT
West Sussex County Council have provided information on roads that are closed as a result of storm damage or flooding.

A29 Church Hill, Pulborough – Closure to remain in place over the weekend, further inspection due Monday, November 6

Shripney Road - Northbound – Re-opened

Storm Ciaran hits Sussex in the early hours. Picture by Eddie MitchellStorm Ciaran hits Sussex in the early hours. Picture by Eddie Mitchell
Shripney Road - Southbound – Re-opened

Shripney Road, A29 - Lindsey Bends – Closed until further notice

College Lane, Chichester – Closed until further notice

Sparrow Way, Burgess Hill – Re-opened

Twineham Lane, Twineham – Re-opened

Yapton Road (B2132), North End – Re-opened – three-way temporary lights in place at North End roundabout

Hyde Street, Upper Beeding – Closure in place due to flooding

Elm Tree Close, Selsey – Re-opened

West Hoathly, Selsfield Road Junction, Vowels Lane – Re-opened

The Street, Sutton – Closure in place due to fallen tree

Breezehurst Drive, Crawley – Re-opened

Appledore Gardens, Lindfield – Re-opened

Two Mile Ash Road, Barns Green – Closure in place due to flooding

London Road, Henfield – Closure in place due to flooding

Bines Green, Ashurst - Between School Lane and Partridge Green Road – Closure in place due to flooding

Brighton Road, Shermanbury – Closure in place due to flooding

Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding – Closure in place due to flooding

High Street, Duncton – Closure in place due to fallen tree

